Your guide to the 102nd Thomasville Rose Show and Festival

The Thomasville Rose Show and Festival is back, marking the 102nd edition of the annual festivity.

The annual event is held in Downtown Thomasville each year and has been a tradition since 1922.

Friday, April 28

Orchids on Parade, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., inside the Municipal Building, 144 East Jackson Street

102nd Annual Rose Show, 1-5 p.m., Remington Avenue at Broad Street, under the tent, Downtown Thomasville

Rose Parade , 7 p.m., Broad Street, Downtown Thomasville

Street Dance, 8:30 p.m., immediately following the parade, intersection of North Broad and Jefferson Streets, Downtown Thomasville

Saturday, April 29

Orchids on Parade, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., inside the Municipal Building, 144 East Jackson Street

Civic Garden Club Flower Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., under the Big Top Tent beside The Ritz Amphitheater, 202 South Stevens Street

Rose City “Show & Shine” Car and Truck Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., around the Historic Courthouse on Broad Street in Downtown Thomasville. On-site registration is from 8-10 a.m.

102nd Annual Rose Show, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., under the Big Top on Remington Avenue at Broad Street

Rose Fest Market at the Ritz, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., The Ritz Amphitheater, 131 South Stevens Street

Sip & Shop, 5-10 p.m., Downtown Thomasville

Rose Fest Finale and Fireworks, 7-10 p.m., The Ritz Amphitheater, 131 South Stevens Street

What’s new this year?

Many Downtown Thomasville merchants are sprucing up their storefronts to feature flowers in a window decorating contest. There will be QR codes in the merchant windows to cast votes for the contest.

