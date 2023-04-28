Ask the Expert
Weekend rain with strong-severe storms

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy with very little rain on Friday. Other than isolated showers early evening remaining dry into the weekend.

Rain will soak some weekend activities. Following a dry Saturday morning, round one of rain and thunderstorms push across SGA early afternoon into early evening. After a brief lull late evening, the second round of rain and storms moves in after midnight into Sunday morning. There’s a Marginal-Slight Risk for strong-severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts, hail and isolated tornadoes.

Have multiple ways including WALB’s First Alert Weather App to receive any watches or warnings that may be issued. Storms end around sunrise while the last round of rain exists midday. Drier, cooler and breezy Sunday afternoon.

Dry conditions extend through next week. Enjoy sunny, pleasantly warm days with highs mid-upper 70s and clear cool nights with low-mid 50s. Next chance of rain late week into the weekend.

