Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Valdosta man sentenced in child porn possession case

He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.(WTVY)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man has been sentenced to over six years in prison for a child porn possession crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Georgia.

James Spencer Cochran, 50, has been sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of possession of child sex abuse material. That sentence will be followed by 15 years of supervised release and $4,500 in restitution to the victim.

He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The case started in 2018 when the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a complaint that alleged that Cochran, who was a customer of the restaurant the victim worked at, was taking photos of her while she worked, per a press release. Investigators then say Cochran then consented to let them search his phone and found photos of the victim, as well as girls under 12 years old.

Investigators and the FBI’s Computer Analysis Response Team say they also found more images and victims of underage victims on Cochran’s computer.

The investigation and prosecution of the case were done by agencies and initiatives to stop child sex crimes.

“A teenager reported that her privacy had been violated by a customer at her workplace. Her call resulted in a child predator being held accountable for possessing child sexual abuse material of young children,” said U.S. Attorney Peter Leary.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was injured during the storms in Thomas County.
Thursday’s severe threat ends, tornado confirmed in Thomas Co.
Photo of former anchor Mark McClure, back right, along with other WALB on-air talent.
Former WALB evening anchor passes away
Antonio Terrell Range, 42, was arrested on several charges, including possession of...
Brooks Co. man arrested for narcotics during Valdosta traffic stop
Maurice Jimmerson
Looking deeper into why a Dougherty Co. man has been in jail for 10 years awaiting trial
Authorities said the man's body did not show signs of being injured.
Body of Adel man found in Cook Co. lake

Latest News

The curtains are going up Friday night in Miller County for the theater company Swamp Gravy....
Swamp Gravy takes stage with ‘Miss Moonlite BBQ Pageant’
Two rounds of strong to severe storms are expected Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
Two rounds of storms expected late Saturday, early Sunday morning
A person was injured during the storms in Thomas County.
Thursday’s severe threat ends, tornado confirmed in Thomas Co.
The legislation provides $5.4 million to create the unit. (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Georgia governor signs bill to create cold case unit