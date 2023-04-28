Unsettled weather a few more days

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday’s storm reports include a tornado in Thomas Co and thunderstorm wind damage of downed trees and powers lines in Brooks and Lowndes Co. Also, some hefty rainfall so far of 1-3″+. Overnight clouds with a few showers and lows in the low 60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return Friday morning into the afternoon. There’s a Marginal Risk for strong-severe storms with threats of damaging winds and large hail. Drying out briefly late Friday into Saturday for a nice start to the weekend.

Rain returns Saturday evening into Sunday with isolated strong-severe storms possible. Drier air filters in Sunday evening into early Monday.

Next week brings an extended stretch of fantastic spring weather. Days sunny and pleasantly warm with highs mid-upper 70s around 80 and nights clear with cool low-mid 50s.

