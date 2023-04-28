Two rounds of storms expected late Saturday, early Sunday morning

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two rounds of strong to severe storms are expected Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The projected timing of the first round on Saturday is from 5-9 p.m. There is both a slight and marginal risk for severe storms. Projected threats for the slight risk include a 15% chance of damaging winds, a 15% chance of flash flooding, a 5% tornado chance and a 5% chance of large hail. The marginal risk includes a 15% chance of flash flooding, a 5% chance of damaging winds, a 5% chance of large hail and a 2% tornado chance.

The projected timing of the second round is from 1-5 a.m. on Sunday.

Here is a list of weather resources:

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather

Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1

NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

