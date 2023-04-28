‘Thank you, Jesus. We are ok’: Tree smashes car during EF-1 tornado, narrowly misses Thomasville couple

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomas County woman is saying she’s lucky to be alive today. This is after a tornado blew down a tree onto her car. Tara Elane Jones shares with WALB that her husband was driving to Thomasville Thursday evening.

They were driving on Cairo Road. Her husband had to back up because of tree limbs in the road when an entire tree came crashing down onto their GMC Yukon.

Tara Jones Thomas shares this photo of a tree that fell on top of their car. (WALB)

The front seat was spared, but the back seat was crushed.

The couple didn’t want to go on camera, but they told WALB they were thankful to be alive. In a post on Facebook, she said, “Thank you, Jesus. We are ok,” adding that they can replace their car.

There were multiple tornadoes in the South Georgia and the Florida Panhandle area Thursday evening. Anthony Thompson traveled from Atlanta. He said comes back to his hometown almost every year to “see family, eat good food and have a good time.” He and his wife had WALB New 10 on their television on Thursday evening during the tornado warning while they were in their hotel.

“We were here yesterday when the storm came through at it was pretty strong,” Anthony Thompson said.

The National Weather Service was out on Friday to survey the damage. There were two tornadoes out of the same circulation. Both were rated EF-1s. The first blew down trees on Cairo Road. A second blew down trees that damaged a barn. EMA Director of Thomas County Chris Jones said there were also downed trees and power outages in the county.

Cairo Road was closed off for most of the day on Friday as a crew cleaned up debris. (WALB)

“We had a significant amount of trees that were down across the road. A vehicle was involved in an accident with one of those trees,” Jones said.

For most of the day on Friday, 3.5 miles of Cairo Road (between the 319 and the Flarida-Georgia bypass) was closed to traffic. Thomasville officials are preparing for the potential of strong storms again Saturday night, during the annual Rose Show and Festival.

Jones said police are on high alert for Saturday.

“There is a very detailed, operational plan that the Thomasville Police Department has put together in expectation of a large crowd,” Jones said.

Thursday’s tornadoes make him uneasy about Saturday. He said the operational plans could include canceling events and asking people to move indoors. Until then, he says to prepare.

“We’re just asking everyone to have a plan. Have a way of getting those notices, be aware of your surroundings and the buildings that are open to the public to seek shelter,” Jones said.

There’s no tornado siren in Thomasville. Jones says this is because upkeep with software would be tough for the city. He says to sign up for alerts to your phone because that’s more effective. He also said if you have a long walk back to your car, keep that in mind beforehand.

Diane and Chris Hood traveled up from Tallahassee, Florida. They came up only on Friday to avoid the storms.

Event organizers say the festival will still go on on Saturday rain or shine, but again, plans could be adjusted because of the rain.

