Swamp Gravy takes stage with ‘Miss Moonlite BBQ Pageant’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The curtains are going up Friday night in Miller County for the theater company Swamp Gravy. They will be taking center stage with their production “Miss Moonlite BBQ Pageant” — a true Southern comedy.

Swamp Gravy celebrates 32 years of entertaining a wide range of audiences. It took five weeks to prepare for Miss Moonlite BBQ Pageant.

The show is based out of the mountains of Tennessee. It tells a story of a young girl who finds love through barbecue and drama in the pageant world.

“It’s just such a community-driven show, as are all our shows, that you’re just as important as whether you’re on stage or off. And we couldn’t do this show without the people who are in the light booth or backstage helping us get dressed,” Richard Ward, a cast member, said.

“It’s nothing like having a live audience. We can practice for weeks on end. And we don’t know if it’s funny, is this going to touch them and make them have a tear in their eye? But until you get that live audience, it’s nothing like it,” Reagan Bellflower, another cast member, said.

The show starts at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.