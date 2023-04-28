Power outages reported across Albany, Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been several power outage incidents across the Albany and Dougherty County area due to Thursday’s severe weather.

The incidents were reported at around 8:34 p.m. by a Dougherty County spokesperson.

Power outages for the following streets have been reported:

East Oglethorpe Blvd. and Radium Springs Rd.

Radium Springs Rd. and East Oakridge Dr.

Radium Springs Rd. and Broadway St.

Traffic light outages have been reported on:

Gaines Ave. and W. Oakridge St.

Trees Down Blocking the Road:

Wildfair Rd. and Hardup Rd.

The Albany power outage page does not currently show outages, however, that may changes as the outages updated.

