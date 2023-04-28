Power outages reported across Albany, Dougherty Co.
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been several power outage incidents across the Albany and Dougherty County area due to Thursday’s severe weather.
The incidents were reported at around 8:34 p.m. by a Dougherty County spokesperson.
Power outages for the following streets have been reported:
- East Oglethorpe Blvd. and Radium Springs Rd.
- Radium Springs Rd. and East Oakridge Dr.
- Radium Springs Rd. and Broadway St.
Traffic light outages have been reported on:
- Gaines Ave. and W. Oakridge St.
- Trees Down Blocking the Road:
- Wildfair Rd. and Hardup Rd.
The Albany power outage page does not currently show outages, however, that may changes as the outages updated.
