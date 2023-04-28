Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Power outages reported across Albany, Dougherty Co.

The incidents were reported at approximately 8:34 p.m.
The incidents were reported at approximately 8:34 p.m.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been several power outage incidents across the Albany and Dougherty County area due to Thursday’s severe weather.

The incidents were reported at around 8:34 p.m. by a Dougherty County spokesperson.

Power outages for the following streets have been reported:

  • East Oglethorpe Blvd. and Radium Springs Rd.
  • Radium Springs Rd. and East Oakridge Dr.
  • Radium Springs Rd. and Broadway St.

Traffic light outages have been reported on:

  • Gaines Ave. and W. Oakridge St.
  • Trees Down Blocking the Road:
  • Wildfair Rd. and Hardup Rd.

The Albany power outage page does not currently show outages, however, that may changes as the outages updated.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday.
Severe storms possible on Thursday, tornado confirmed in Thomas Co.
Photo of former anchor Mark McClure, back right, along with other WALB on-air talent.
Former WALB evening anchor passes away
Authorities said the man's body did not show signs of being injured.
Body of Adel man found in Cook Co. lake
He was shot in the legs after the alleged robbery.
APD arrests armed robbery suspect
Joe Nathan Wallace escaped on Wednesday morning but is back in custody.
Escaped Decatur Co. inmate back in custody

Latest News

This class is offered free of charge for 10 students each semester.
‘It’s very needed because I want to be successful when I get older’: Academy for Success Program educates teens
The LEIF foundation benefits the seniors and teachers apart of Lowndes County Schools.
Lowndes Co. seniors awarded 20k in scholarships
3 Albany Family Dollars approved to sell alcohol
3 Albany Family Dollars approved to sell alcohol
The Flock safety cameras have already been implemented in major cities like Atlanta and have...
Albany leaders hope surveillance cameras will help in crime prevention and intervention