New Delta aircraft coming to Southwest Georgia Regional Airport

Some new changes will soon land at the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport in Albany.
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some new changes will soon land at the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport in Albany.

Starting Monday, May 1, Delta will start using larger aircraft to fly people in and out of Albany.

Currently, passengers fly on a CRJ-200 plane. Albany officials said that model has less space, fewer seats and does not have a first-class option.

The new planes that will take off out of the Albany airport will be CRJ-700 or CRJ-900.

Here’s how the three models compare:

CRJ-200 CRJ-700CRJ-900
Total number of seats506976
First-class seats0912
Delta Comfort Plus seats41620
Main cabin seats464444

Officials said passengers will have more space and “can expect a more reliable plane when flying in and out of the Good Life City.”

Delta will also be adjusting the departure schedule at the airport.

On May 1, Delta flights will depart at 7:45 a.m. and 5:05 p.m. and will no longer include a 12:51 p.m. departure time.

