New Delta aircraft coming to Southwest Georgia Regional Airport

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some new changes will soon land at the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport in Albany.

Starting Monday, May 1, Delta will start using larger aircraft to fly people in and out of Albany.

Currently, passengers fly on a CRJ-200 plane. Albany officials said that model has less space, fewer seats and does not have a first-class option.

The new planes that will take off out of the Albany airport will be CRJ-700 or CRJ-900.

Here’s how the three models compare:

CRJ-200 CRJ-700 CRJ-900 Total number of seats 50 69 76 First-class seats 0 9 12 Delta Comfort Plus seats 4 16 20 Main cabin seats 46 44 44





Officials said passengers will have more space and “can expect a more reliable plane when flying in and out of the Good Life City.”

Delta will also be adjusting the departure schedule at the airport.

On May 1, Delta flights will depart at 7:45 a.m. and 5:05 p.m. and will no longer include a 12:51 p.m. departure time.

