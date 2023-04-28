Ask the Expert
Miller Co. theater company back with new production

Swamp Gravy will be taking center stage with its production Miss Moonlite BBQ Pageant.
Swamp Gravy will be taking center stage with its production Miss Moonlite BBQ Pageant.
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - The curtains are going up Friday night in Miller County for the theater company Swamp Gravy. They will be taking center stage with their production Miss Moonlite BBQ Pageant — a true Southern comedy.

Swamp Gravy celebrates 32 years of entertaining a wide range of audiences. The show is based out of the mountains of Tennessee. It tells a story of a young girl who finds love through barbecue and drama in the pageant world.

Some of the cast said it feels good to bring this production to life.

“It’s just such a community-driven show, as is all our shows, that you’re just as important as whether you’re on stage or off. And we couldn’t do this show without the people who are in the light booth or backstage helping us get dressed,” said Reagan Bellflower, a cast member.

It took five weeks to prepare for Miss Moonlite BBQ Pageant but Richard Ward, another cast member, said there’s no better feeling than opening night.

“It’s nothing like having a live audience. We can practice for weeks on end. And we don’t know if it’s funny, is this going to touch them and make them have a tear in their eye? But until you get that live audience, it’s nothing like it,” Ward said.

You’ll only have a chance to catch the show this weekend at Cotton Hall. Friday’s show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. For more information, click here.

