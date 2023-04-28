Man convicted in June 2020 Camilla shooting death

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A man was convicted in connection to the 2020 shooting death of another man who was shot to death in the parking lot of his job, according to the South Georgia District Attorney’s Office.

Antwan Dominic Shivers was convicted in connection to the shooting death of Rondarius Williams, which happened in June 2020 in the parking lot of Tyson Foods.

The Camilla Police Department responded to gunshots being fired at Tyson Foods. A man, later identified as Williams, was found with gunshot wounds to the head.

Shivers was charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Shivers was sentenced to life without parole plus five years in the state prison system.

“This long ordeal is finally over. I pray Mr. Williams’ family and friends can be at peace knowing his killer will spend the rest of his days behind bars. From all accounts, Rondarius was a loving son and father, and his senseless death is a tragedy for our community,” District Attorney Joe Mulholland, who prosecuted the case, said.

