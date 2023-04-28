Ask the Expert
Lucky scratch-off: Man turns stop at gas station into $2.5 million lottery jackpot

A man in Ohio turned a $10 scratch-off ticket into a $2.5 million jackpot.
A man in Ohio turned a $10 scratch-off ticket into a $2.5 million jackpot.(kledge via Canva | file image)
By Alec Sapolin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio man received the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday thanks to a winning multimillion-dollar lottery ticket.

WOIO reports Steven Taylor hit a $2.5 million jackpot after purchasing a $10 Make My Year scratch-off ticket from a gas station in the Alliance area.

According to the Ohio Lottery, Taylor will be paid $250,000 a year for 10 years before taxes. He will take home about $180,000 after state and federal taxes.

Lottery officials said the lucky winner had a 1 in 2.5 million chance to win the top prize, with three more of the jackpots currently up for grabs.

