Lowndes Co. seniors awarded 20k in scholarships

The LEIF foundation benefits the seniors and teachers apart of Lowndes County Schools.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County Schools has a third-party, non-profit foundation that concentrates on bringing resources together, to improve their school system, and the people a part of it.

Lowndes Education Improvement Foundation utilizes tax-deductible funds. To provide improved educational opportunities for the students and teachers of Lowndes County Schools.

Recently, two Lowndes High seniors, Railyn Tucker, and Drew Faircloth, were both awarded the Ella’s Way Scholarship. The award is awarded to seniors who demonstrate an interest in helping others.

“I’m very happy that LEIF could award me with this scholarship because it is really beneficial. It’s going to help me have a smooth college experience,” Railyn Tucker, a senior at Lowndes High School, said.

This year the foundation provided 20 different scholarships for students awarding over $26,000 dollars.

Seniors Railyn and Drew both received the Ella's Way Scholarship.
“Getting these scholarships has been a very important part of the senior year of my high school career,” Drew Faircloth, a senior at Lowndes High School, said. “I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity. There we several scholarships put out, and I think I applied for about 15 of them. Without this opportunity, it would be hard for me to continue my education.”

Board members of the LEIF Foundation have been helping students and teachers since 2000. This year, they were able to help 33 students.

“The Lowndes County School System is blessed with phenomenal teachers and phenomenal students, and it is a wonderful opportunity to be able to provide this amount of money to seniors who have worked extremely hard,” Casey Langdale, President of LEIF, said. “It is a job that we enjoy and is something that we look forward to every year to honor our seniors.”

Those interested in making a donation or even starting a scholarship can contact Lauren Pope at the Lowndes County Board of Education.

