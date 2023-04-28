Ask the Expert
Looking deeper into why a Dougherty Co. man has been in jail for 10 years awaiting trial

Maurice Jimmerson has been in the Dougherty County Jail for 10 years awaiting trial.
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Maurice Jimmerson has been in the Dougherty County Jail for 10 years awaiting trial.

Atlanta New First, WALB News 10′s sister station in Atlanta, investigated why Jimmerson is still awaiting trial a decade after being charged in connection to a 2013 double murder in South Albany.

WALB News 10′s Jamie Worsley spoke with Atlanta News First Investigative Reporter Andy Pierrotti about the investigation on WALB News Now.

