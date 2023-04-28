‘It’s very needed because I want to be successful when I get older’: Academy for Success Program educates teens

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - As a young teen, finding a job can sometimes be a tricky thing to do, however, a program is being offered at the Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta to relieve some of that stress, and help teens have a brighter future also.

For the past weeks, some teens at the Boys and Girls Club in Valdosta have been participating in an Academy For Success Program. The program is aimed at educating them on the hiring process when getting a job.

“Talking to a lot of business leaders and owners in the community, one of the things that they are struggling with is solid quality employees,” Deanna Smith, program instructor, said. “Not only does it teach kids how to get a job, but then it teaches them what are the expectations and how to keep that job.”

Deanna Smith is the Program Instructor. She says she enjoys being able to educate these teenagers. (Source: WALB)

Recently the students were able to complete “speed dating style,” mock interviews for the experience, now these students have five interviews under their belt.

“Being 13 and taking this program is a very good opportunity because it teaches you a lot about the future,” Genesis York, a student in the program, said. “They taught us what to wear to an interview, they tell you how to prepare yourself, and they teach you a lot of things that will happen in the real world. It’s very needed because I want to be successful when I get older.”

This program began expanding opportunities to teens in 2019. And today the students learned how to send a proper email to an employer.

“The Academy for Success Program was started through the leadership Lowndes Class of 2019. We chose this as a community service project group because we realized this was really something that the community needed. It was something that we felt could make a really big impact,” Smith said.

These students have learned how to get a job. Now for the next four weeks, they will learn how to keep that job.

