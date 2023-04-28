Ask the Expert
Douglas PD: Suspect wanted for armed robbery shot during another armed robbery

(Source: Douglas Police Department)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect wanted in a Douglas armed robbery was shot in Southeast Georgia after allegedly committing another armed robbery, according to the Douglas Police Department.

On Wednesday, police responded to an armed robbery in a parking lot in the 800 block of South Peterson Avenue. Investigators said they later found surveillance video that showed the suspect was Qwinntavus Jordan.

While investigating multiple crimes Jordan reportedly committed in the Douglas area, police said they were told that Jordan had also committed crimes in other parts of Georgia.

He was arrested in Kingsland after being shot while committing another armed robbery, according to Douglas police.

He is currently in the hospital with unknown injuries and if he is released, will face charges in Douglas and likely Kingsland, according to police.

Jordan will face charges of armed robbery, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes when he returns to Douglas.

If you have any additional information, you are asked to call the Douglas Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (912) 384-2222 or the tips line at (912) 260-3600.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

