Delta brings new planes to Southwest Georgia Regional Airport

Delta will begin to start flying passengers on May 1.
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Southwest Georgia Regional Airport is growing with airplanes in an effort to try and help more people fly in and out of Albany.

“It’s just nice to be able to fly out of your hometown and have the convenience of that and not have to drive to a major city,” passenger DoraLee Smith said. “And the larger airplanes are really needed and wanted and I think they’ll be supported.”

Delta will begin flying passengers in the new planes starting May 1.

“Delta will go from the CRJ-200, which are smaller planes that seat about fifty people. We’ll start flying out with the CRJ-700 and 900 which seat about seventy and eighty respectively,” City Transportation Director, David Hamilton, said. ”For the passengers, there will be better amenities for them, overhead storage will be bigger, leg space will be more. We’ll have more first-class seating.”

Karl Williamson is a first-time flyer at the Albany airport.

“The plane that I was on was very tight, very tight. I would think that it would increase money, revenue, and stuff like that if you get more and more work for people. Stuff like that. It’ll be a good thing,” he said.

With approximately 85,000 passengers coming in and out of this airport yearly, city leaders are hoping the larger planes will bring in even more passengers.

“Hopefully, Delta will see that people are flying in and out of Albany, so they’ll increase our flights. We hope that we’ll bring in more passengers,” David Hamilton said.

The plane changes will not affect where the airlines travel to, flights will continue to pass through Atlanta.

However, the times that flights are offered will change. Beginning May 1, instead of three departures at 7:52 a.m., 12:51 p.m., and 5:05 p.m., Delta will only depart at 7:45 a.m. and 5:05 p.m.

