Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Caught on camera: Police help 84-year-old driver escape van fire

Kenosha police officers helped an 84-year-old man escape his van when it caught on fire.
Kenosha police officers helped an 84-year-old man escape his van when it caught on fire.
By WISN staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:59 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (WISN) – Police in Wisconsin helped save an 84-year-old man after his minivan burst into flames.

On Tuesday night, a Kenosha police officer was behind a van with its rim sparking a streak of fire.

Seconds later, the van burst into flames.

Behind the wheel, 84-year-old Donald Schmelling says he heard his tire pop and he tried to make it home.

“I was looking for a place to stop, and all of a sudden the sparks came,” Schmelling says.

Schmelling pulled over in front of a church and officers ran to the burning van.

The rescue was caught on video.

Kenosha police officers helped an 84-year-old man escape his van when it caught on fire. (WISN, KENOSHA POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)

“The officers dragged him away and likely saved his life,” Kenosha police Lieutenant Joseph Nosalic says.

Schmelling escaped with a small burn on his forehead.

“After I got out and it was burning, they just put me in a squad car. My jacket was burned, head burned, so,” Schmelling added.

Kenosha police said they are trained to run towards danger in the interest of public safety and saving lives.

“I was amazed to see that somebody survived this and thankfully, Kenosha police was in the right spot to be able to help,” Nosalic says.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was injured during the storms in Thomas County.
Thursday’s severe threat ends, tornado confirmed in Thomas Co.
Photo of former anchor Mark McClure, back right, along with other WALB on-air talent.
Former WALB evening anchor passes away
Authorities said the man's body did not show signs of being injured.
Body of Adel man found in Cook Co. lake
Antonio Terrell Range, 42, was arrested on several charges, including possession of...
Brooks Co. man arrested for narcotics during Valdosta traffic stop
The suspect is an unknown man whose driving a blue Ford Ranger pickup truck.
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in camper theft

Latest News

Kenosha police officers helped an 84-year-old man escape his van when it caught on fire.
Police help elderly driver escape van fire
The National Guard airman suspected of leaking classified data appeared in court Thursday.
Leaked Pentagon documents suspect in court, new details surface
FILE - The United States Army reports that two AH-64 Apache helicopters based at Fort...
3 US Army soldiers killed after 2 helicopters crash in Alaska
Brian Walshe pleaded not guilty in the murder of his wife, Ana Walshe.
Prosecutors: Man charged with killing wife suspected affair