An exclusive look inside a Georgia medical marijuana dispensary

The first two Georgia dispensaries are set to open Friday.
Trulieve's medical marijuana dispensary in Marietta, Georgia, sits ready to serve patients.
Trulieve's medical marijuana dispensary in Marietta, Georgia, sits ready to serve patients.(Joshua Skinner / Atlanta News First)
By Joshua Skinner and Rebekka Schramm
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For medical cannabis patients and their families, Friday marks a milestone in Georgia.

For the first time, a form of medical marijuana officially will be available for purchase at two dispensaries, including one in Marietta on Cobb Parkway.

Just two days ago, the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission gave final approval for two companies, Trulieve and Botanical Sciences, to open dispensaries. Trulieve was already poised to open and quickly passed its final inspection.

Trulieve’s Chief Sales Officer Tim Morey gave Atlanta News First an exclusive look Thursday inside the company’s dispensary on Cobb Parkway in Marietta.

“Regulation is probably one of the biggest challenges of the cannabis industry,” said Morey.

Registered patients -- some who’ve been legally allowed to possess cannabis oil in Georgia for years -- can finally purchase it legally the state to treat conditions like seizures, Parkinson’s, and terminal cancers.

“There are 26,000 cannabis patients in the state of Georgia,” he said, “and it’s been a long eight years coming.”

The Marietta shop and its counterpart in Macon, which also opens Friday, feature multiple layers of security. Customers must have a registry card and a photo ID to enter.

Once patients make it inside, they find themselves in the dispensary showroom.

“Once they come, we’ll have them walk around and get educated with some of our dispensary associates that will educate them on any of the products that we carry,” Morey said.

Products include extracts, capsules, and lotions, all THC-based, in a showroom looks like a modern tech store, with ample space and clean features. The layout and setup are all meticulously planned and heavily regulated. Products can contain no more than 5 percent THC, the compound that produces a high.

In the end, patients or caregivers choose the product and pay, just like they would at any other business.

“It’s very similar to a lot of retail processes,” Morey said.

