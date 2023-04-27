Women’s empowerment event held in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A 4-day event for women in the workforce is ongoing across southwest Georgia.

The goal of the event is for women to talk about the highs and lows of raising families while having a full-time job. It’s called “Women in the Workforce” and it’s hosted by First National Bank. They tour the four cities of Bainbridge, Miramar Beach, Moultrie, and Cairo.

This is the 6th year Lorenda Smith has hosted the event. Its goal is to empower women. Women have to create a balance in life while also being mothers.

“There’s a real common thread to strengths to determination, to accepting responsibility, to being able to judge and manage work-life balance”, said Vera Stewart.

Stewart is this year’s keynote speaker. She is known for catering the Masters for nearly 4 decades. Also for her cooking show on CBS called ‘The Very Vera Show’.

“It’s spoken from the heart. I believe I can speak to 20-year-olds, 30-year-olds, and 40-year-olds based on my life experiences,” Stewart said.

Stewart had a platform to share her story, as well as other women in Decatur County. All to empower them in their daily lives. Stephanie Ivey was a guest speaker. She shared her work-life balance struggle when she found out she was pregnant in 2021.

“We found out there’s a 90% chance that our twin babies had Down syndrome. I said I’d rather have two babies with Down syndrome than have one boy. They are both on feeding tubes now. One needs oxygen and additional things we have to go through. This is the first month we haven’t been in a hospital since October,” Ivey said.

She didn’t take maternal leave during this process. Demeca Robinson, she’s managing a life of raising 6 adopted children and another 2 she gained through marriage.

When you see me you see them. So we’re kind of a package deal. So if you don’t want all six, seven of us to come, a friend or a girlfriend don’t do it. Everybody’s coming,” Robinson said.

Women learned about the backgrounds of their neighbors. Smith said the event was also about building relationships with people in a similar, but different position.

“People come from all different types of backgrounds. All different types of jobs,” Smith said.

This is not the only thing First National Bank does.

“We are a community bank. We give scholarships to seniors in the community. We have local outbreaks in our community. We also support organizations throughout the community,” Smith said.

They partner with a local church, ‘Friendship Ministry’ in Bainbridge with their “meant-to-be candles” to spread positivity and a good scent.

