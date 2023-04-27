Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Tifton bartender sentenced for distributing fentanyl, meth

Edgar Fernando Neri, 22, was sentenced to over seven years in federal prison, followed by three...
Edgar Fernando Neri, 22, was sentenced to over seven years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release on April 26. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of meth.(wabi)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Tifton bartender, who is also a citizen of Mexico, was sentenced to federal prison for distributing large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Edgar Fernando Neri, 22, was sentenced to over seven years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release on April 26. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of meth.

“Fentanyl is a poison infecting our communities and attracts other dangerous criminal activities, as seen in this case,” said U.S. Attorney Peter Leary. “We are working with law enforcement at every level to push back against the threat of fentanyl and the international criminal networks supporting its distribution.”

According to court documents, Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents learned in August 2021 that meth was being distributed in Tifton and started purchasing drugs from a bartender known as “Colocho.”

“During the investigation, Neri discussed moving pounds of methamphetamine, multiple kilos of cocaine, as well as the purchase of body armor, rifles, a rocket launcher and rockets with his supplier in Los Angeles,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. “Multiple controlled purchases of methamphetamine were made from Neri, and Neri arranged for shipments of more methamphetamine and fentanyl pills from his L.A. source. Packages containing three pounds of methamphetamine and 1,990 blue fentanyl pills were sent from Neri’s source in L.A. to Tifton in Oct. 2021.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday.
Severe storms possible on Thursday
Photo of former anchor Mark McClure, back right, along with other WALB on-air talent.
Former WALB evening anchor passes away
Authorities said the man's body did not show signs of being injured.
Body of Adel man found in Cook Co. lake
He was shot in the legs after the alleged robbery.
APD arrests armed robbery suspect
Joe Nathan Wallace escaped on Wednesday morning but is back in custody.
Escaped Decatur Co. inmate back in custody

Latest News

This year is the 6th annual "Women in the Workforce" Keynote.
Women’s empowerment event held in Bainbridge
Cody James Kalawaia is described as 5′7, weighs 145 and is believed to have cut his hair short.
APD: Albany man wanted in vehicle theft
Kevione Deunte Robinson, 22, is wanted on charges of armed robbery with a firearm and...
APD search for armed robbery suspect
Candlelight vigil held Monday to honor crime victims, survivors
Americus Crime Victims’ Rights Week vigil changes location