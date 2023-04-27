Stormy Thursday expected for Southwest Ga.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Southwest Georgia on Thursday from 2-8 p.m.

There is a Slight Risk of severe storms for most of Southwest Georgia.

The primary threat will be a 15% chance of damaging winds, a 5% chance of tornadoes and a 5% chance of flash flooding.

One to three inches of rain is possible.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Friday. The rain will take a break on Friday night into midday on Saturday.

There will be another round of thunderstorms late Saturday into early Sunday.

Here is a list of weather resources:

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather

Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1

NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.