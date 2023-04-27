Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Stormy Thursday expected for Southwest Ga.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday.
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday.(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Southwest Georgia on Thursday from 2-8 p.m.

There is a Slight Risk of severe storms for most of Southwest Georgia.

The primary threat will be a 15% chance of damaging winds, a 5% chance of tornadoes and a 5% chance of flash flooding.

One to three inches of rain is possible.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Friday. The rain will take a break on Friday night into midday on Saturday.

There will be another round of thunderstorms late Saturday into early Sunday.

Here is a list of weather resources:

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

  • WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather
  • Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1
  • NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather projection for Thursday, April 27.
Severe storms possible on Thursday
Photo of former anchor Mark McClure, back right, along with other WALB on-air talent.
Former WALB evening anchor passes away
Authorities said the man's body did not show signs of being injured.
Body of Adel man found in Cook Co. lake
He was shot in the legs after the alleged robbery.
APD arrests armed robbery suspect
Joe Nathan Wallace escaped on Wednesday morning but is back in custody.
Escaped Decatur Co. inmate back in custody

Latest News

WALB
Albany leaders approve funding uses from RedSpeed camera citations
Body of Adel man found in Cook Co. lake
Body of Adel man found in Cook Co. lake
APD arrests armed robbery suspect
APD arrests armed robbery suspect
Man wanted in Dougherty Co. terroristic threats incident
Man wanted in Dougherty Co. terroristic threats incident