Stormy Thursday expected for Southwest Ga.
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Southwest Georgia on Thursday from 2-8 p.m.
There is a Slight Risk of severe storms for most of Southwest Georgia.
The primary threat will be a 15% chance of damaging winds, a 5% chance of tornadoes and a 5% chance of flash flooding.
One to three inches of rain is possible.
Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Friday. The rain will take a break on Friday night into midday on Saturday.
There will be another round of thunderstorms late Saturday into early Sunday.
