South Ga. native, singer Phillip Phillips to make Grand Ole Opry debut

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WALB) - Southwest Georgia native and American Idol winner Phillip Phillips will make his musical debut at the Grand Ole Opry debut in June.

Phillips, born in Albany and raised in Leesburg, is perhaps best known for his multi-platinum 2021 hit song “Home.” Other popular hits of his include “Gone, Gone, Gone” and “Raging Fire.”

After releasing his third studio album Collateral in 2018, Phillips took time to refocus his music on family, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can catch Phillips along with singers Bill Anderson and Jordan St. Cyr on June 15th at the Opry. Click here for more information.

