Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in camper theft

The suspect is an unknown man whose driving a blue Ford Ranger pickup truck.
The suspect is an unknown man whose driving a blue Ford Ranger pickup truck.(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in connection to the theft of a camper in Leesburg that happened on April 21.

According to the release, an unknown man driving a blue Ford Ranger pickup truck visited RWR Campers on 1532 U.S. Hwy 19 South.

The suspect reportedly claimed to own a Jayco camper that the business had for sale.

According to the release, the camper was stolen from the business later that evening.

Anyone with information on the suspect or owner of the vehicle is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012 or (229) 759-6034.

