Ga. Senator Warnock advocates for surviving veteran spouses

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WALB) - During a hearing for the Veteran Affairs committee on Wednesday, U.S. Senators made a choice. The bicameral “Love Lives on Act” allows surviving spouses of slain veterans to continue receiving survivor benefits even if they decide to remarry. Currently, surviving spouses who choose to remarry while under the age of 55 risk losing all survivor benefits.

“As Gold Star spouses heal from their loss and choose to remarry, they should not have to worry about losing their survivors’ benefits provided by the VA and DoD,” Kansas Senator Jerry Moran said.

The ‘Love Lives On Act’ enforces the benefits from the Department of Veteran Affairs and Department of Defense upon remarriage at any age. This bill also includes surviving spouses of servicemembers who otherwise qualify for benefits had they not remarried.

“If one of our heroes loses their life in the line of duty, we should honor our servicemember’s sacrifice by ensuring their spouse can retain survivor benefits if they choose to remarry,” Georgia Senator Reverand Raphael Warnock.

The bill has been supported by the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Elizabeth Dole Foundation, Gold Star Wives of America, Inc., Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA), Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), The American Legion and Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) and 41 Veterans Service Organizations.

The Love Lives On Act will:

Allow surviving spouses to retain Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP) and Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) upon remarriage at any age.

Allow surviving spouses to maintain eligibility for education benefits under the Fry Scholarship (Chapter 33) and Dependents Education Assistance (Chapter 35) upon remarriage, and if that marriage subsequently ends in death, divorce or annulment.

Allow remarried surviving spouses access to Commissary and Exchange benefits.

Allow remarried surviving spouses to regain their TRICARE benefits if that marriage subsequently ends due to death, divorce or annulment.

Allow access to electronic medical records, appointments, referrals, and prescription refills for remarried spouses with dependent children, and ensure that remarried surviving spouses are treated as the parents to minor children not just the fiduciary.

Honor all surviving spouses by removing archaic and punitive language regarding ‘holding oneself out to be married’; and more.

Senator Warnock advocates for Georgia’s veterans, military families, and servicemembers, and has been busy in Washington attempting to increase government support for Georgia’s veterans. Additionally, Senator Warnock has put out legislation to improve the quality of care in veterans’ homes, and more recently, he has put forth legislation to support military housing that is affordable for service personnel and their families.

