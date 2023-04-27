Former Valdosta police, school resource officer sentenced in child porn case

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A former elementary school resource officer and Valdosta police officer has been sentenced to over a decade in prison for producing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Jonathan Eric Hancock, 32, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of production of child sexual abuse material. That sentence will be followed by 12 years of supervised release.

Once released, he will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Hancock worked as a Valdosta police officer between 2015 and 2019, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He also worked as a school resource officer for JL Lomax Elementary School in Valdosta during his tenure.

After leaving VPD, he then worked for the Homerville Police Department between 2020 and 2021.

“It is intolerable that an individual in a position of trust and with access to children would produce child sexual abuse material,” said U.S. Attorney Peter Leary. “Law enforcement and school authorities moved quickly to ensure the protection of children and to help us hold the defendant accountable.”

The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide push to stop child sex crimes and abuse.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia said if any parent or guardian has concerns about their child being around Hancock, call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 671-2950.

