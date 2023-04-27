First Alert Day

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: 2pm-8pm Thursday 4/27/2023: There’s a Slight Risk of Severe Storms for most of Southwest Georgia. The primary threat will be Damaging Wind at a 15% chance and a 5% chance of tornadoes also a 5% chance of hail and flash flooding. Rain totals of 1″ to 3″ are possible. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Friday. Rain chance take a break Friday night into midday Saturday. Then we will see another round of thunderstorms late Saturday into early Sunday. Breezy drier and cooler early next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

