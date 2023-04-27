FBI Atlanta warns of law enforcement phone number scams

ATLANTA (WALB) - FBI Atlanta is warning of a phone scam where scammers are posing as university or college law enforcement officials.

The scam is largely targeting parents or guardians of students at Georgia universities. According to the release, the scammers are calling potential victims about outstanding warrants or fines against their children and asking for payments.

The scammers are reportedly using spoofed law enforcement phone numbers, along with the names, positions and addresses of law enforcement officers.

FBI officials said do not respond to voicemails from law enforcement demanding a callback. Law enforcement will never call about arrest warrants for missing jury duty nor ask for money for any reason.

If you receive a voicemail, call your local police department’s general phone number or go in person to verify the call.

Here is the suspicious activity to look out for:

Calls from law enforcement stating that an individual has fines for outstanding warrants

Calls from local law enforcement stating that the court is holding the individual in contempt for failure to appear for jury duty

Calls from local law enforcement stating that an individual has been placed under a “gag order” and is not allowed to speak with anyone else regarding the matter

Calls from local law enforcement demanding that you remain on the line until the “bond” is paid

Requests for monetary gift cards (visa/green dot etc.) bank deposits, and voucher purchases to clear court fines or avoid jail time

Requests for videos or pictures of individuals conducting a personal strip search of themselves to clear court fines or avoid jail time

If you believe you have been a victim of this scam or other fraud activity, contact FBI Atlanta at (770) 216-3000 or file a complaint.

