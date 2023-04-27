Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Do you know what Georgia’s ‘Safe Haven’ law is?

The law is designed to protect newborns and give criminal immunity to a mother who leaves a...
The law is designed to protect newborns and give criminal immunity to a mother who leaves a baby with a staff member at a hospital, fire station or police station.
By Felicity Felder
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Do you know what Georgia’s “Safe Haven” law is?

The law is designed to protect newborns and give criminal immunity to a mother who leaves a baby with a staff member at a hospital, fire station or police station.

“Since April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, this is an appropriate time to remind the community about this law,” said Dr. Dianna Grant, Phoebe Putney Health System chief medical officer.

Phoebe officials said all of its hospitals are safe places for newborns under the Safe Haven law. The hospital system has a policy to handle surrendered newborns, according to Phoebe.

“This is a very rare occurrence anywhere, but we are prepared to safely take custody and care of a newborn and offer support to a mother if a child is properly surrendered to us,” Grant said. “At Phoebe, protecting babies is vital to our vision ‘to make every life we touch better,’ and it is certainly part of our Safety First commitment.”

The law states only a newborn’s mother can surrender a child and only if the child is no more than 30 days old.

According to the law, any mother surrendering a child would be requested to submit her name and address, as well as the baby’s medical history and other pertinent information, but she would not be forced to do so.

“By no means do we want to encourage parents to abandon their children, but we know sometimes conditions exist in which a mother cannot properly care for a new baby. The state instituted this law as kind of a last level of protection to ensure babies aren’t neglected, abused or abandoned,” Grant said.

Phoebe officials said the Department of Human Services will be notified if a newborn is surrendered to a Phoebe campus. After the baby has undergone medical discharge DHS is to take full custody of the child.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday.
Severe storms possible on Thursday
Photo of former anchor Mark McClure, back right, along with other WALB on-air talent.
Former WALB evening anchor passes away
Authorities said the man's body did not show signs of being injured.
Body of Adel man found in Cook Co. lake
He was shot in the legs after the alleged robbery.
APD arrests armed robbery suspect
Joe Nathan Wallace escaped on Wednesday morning but is back in custody.
Escaped Decatur Co. inmate back in custody

Latest News

Senator Warnock advocates for Georgia’s veterans, military families, and servicemembers, and...
Ga. Senator Warnock advocates for surviving veteran spouses
WALB
The state of IVF treatment in Georgia
According to the release by FBI Atlanta, the scammers are calling potential victims about...
FBI Atlanta warns of law enforcement phone number scams
Antonio Terrell Range, 42, was arrested on several charges, including possession of...
Brooks Co. man arrested for narcotics during Valdosta traffic stop