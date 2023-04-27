Ask the Expert
Brooks Co. man arrested for narcotics during Valdosta traffic stop

Antonio Terrell Range, 42, was arrested on several charges, including possession of drug-related items and an active arrest warrant through the Valdosta Police Department.(WPTA)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A traffic stop in Valdosta led to the narcotics arrest of a Brooks County man, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

On Thursday around 12:30 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of North Ashley Street. According to the report, the vehicle did not have working taillights.

The driver was identified as Antonio Terrell Range, 42. Police said he originally gave the officer a false name and date of birth.

When checking Range’s information, the officer learned that Range had a suspended driver’s license and an active arrest warrant through the VPD, according to the report.

The officer observed narcotics inside the vehicle.

During the search of the vehicle, the officer reportedly found over $2,900 worth of Alpha-PVP in a bag, along with marijuana.

“This was great observant work by our officer during this traffic stop, which resulted in dangerous narcotics taken off the streets.” VPD Chief Leslie Manahan said.

According to the report, Range was taken to the Lowndes County Jail and is being held on the following charges:

  • Felony possession of schedule I narcotic (Alpha-PVP) with the intent to distribute
  • Felony driving while having a suspended license
  • Misdemeanor possession of marijuana
  • Misdemeanor providing false name and date of birth
  • Possession of drug-related items
  • An active warrant through the VPD

