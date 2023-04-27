Ask the Expert
APD searches for a person of interest connected to March shooting death

Natranza Brownlee is 5'8 and weighs 148 pounds.
Natranza Brownlee is 5'8 and weighs 148 pounds.(Source: APD)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department needs the public`s assistance with locating a person of interest from a March homicide.

According to APD, Natranza Brownlee, 19, has been named a person of interest for an incident that took place in the 1500 block of Whiting on March 18.

Brownlee is 5′8 and weighs 148.

If anyone has any additional information about Brownlee’s location, call Crime Stoppers at (229)-436-TIPS or they can contact the Albany Police Department at (229)-431-2100.

