APD searches for a person of interest connected to March shooting death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department needs the public`s assistance with locating a person of interest from a March homicide.

According to APD, Natranza Brownlee, 19, has been named a person of interest for an incident that took place in the 1500 block of Whiting on March 18.

Brownlee is 5′8 and weighs 148.

If anyone has any additional information about Brownlee’s location, call Crime Stoppers at (229)-436-TIPS or they can contact the Albany Police Department at (229)-431-2100.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.