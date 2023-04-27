Ask the Expert
APD search for armed robbery suspect

Kevione Deunte Robinson, 22, is wanted on charges of armed robbery with a firearm and...
Kevione Deunte Robinson, 22, is wanted on charges of armed robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is searching for a suspect wanted for his connection to an armed robbery.

Kevione Deunte Robinson, 22, is wanted on charges of armed robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.

The armed robbery Robinson is wanted in connection to happened before the shooting near ASU’s East Campus on Monday, per APD.

Robinson stands 6′1 and weighs around 157 pounds.

He is considered by police to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

