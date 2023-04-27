APD: Albany man wanted in vehicle theft

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who is wanted for theft by taking a motor vehicle.

Cody James Kalawaia is described as 5′7, weighs 145 and is believed to have cut his hair short.

According to APD, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado truck was stolen on the 2000 block of North Slappey Boulevard while the owner was inside a store.

Police said they believe Kalawaia drove the truck to the east side of Albany and got rid of several items that were in the vehicle. A cell phone was found on Wyandotte Road. Several fiberglass ladders and tools were stolen and have yet to be recovered.

Kalawaia was last seen having possession of the truck in the 1200 block of Radium Springs, according to APD.

APD said Kalwaia is wanted for probation violation.

If anyone has additional information regarding Kalawaia’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

