Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Albany to see new surveillance software to help law enforcement

Recently, Albany City Commissioners unanimously approved purchasing software from FUSUS, Inc.
Recently, Albany City Commissioners unanimously approved purchasing software from FUSUS, Inc.(WALB)
By WALB News Team and Gabrielle Taite
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany will soon see a new surveillance software that will help law enforcement tackle crime.

Recently, Albany City Commissioners unanimously approved purchasing software from FUSUS, Inc.

📹 What is the software? 📹

City leaders said the software is a real-time surveillance software platform that law enforcement can use to access “any linked camera asset in real-time and to review video footage.”

The software allows access to both public and private cameras throughout the city. This is done on a permission-based level and participation is voluntary.

📹 Who else is using the FUSUS software? 📹

There are other law enforcement agencies in Georgia that use some form of the FUSUS software.

These agencies include the Atlanta Police Department and the Statesboro Police Department.

WALB News 10′s Gabrielle Taite is following up on what this software will mean for the city on WALB News 10 at 5 and 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday.
Severe storms possible on Thursday
Photo of former anchor Mark McClure, back right, along with other WALB on-air talent.
Former WALB evening anchor passes away
Authorities said the man's body did not show signs of being injured.
Body of Adel man found in Cook Co. lake
He was shot in the legs after the alleged robbery.
APD arrests armed robbery suspect
Joe Nathan Wallace escaped on Wednesday morning but is back in custody.
Escaped Decatur Co. inmate back in custody

Latest News

Some of Mama Ruth's students from back in the day.
Commemorative sign approved to honor Albany educator ‘Mama Ruth’
The suspect is an unknown man whose driving a blue Ford Ranger pickup truck.
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in camper theft
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday.
Severe storms possible on Thursday
WALB
Albany leaders approve funding uses from RedSpeed camera citations