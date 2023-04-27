Albany to see new surveillance software to help law enforcement

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany will soon see a new surveillance software that will help law enforcement tackle crime.

Recently, Albany City Commissioners unanimously approved purchasing software from FUSUS, Inc.

📹 What is the software? 📹

City leaders said the software is a real-time surveillance software platform that law enforcement can use to access “any linked camera asset in real-time and to review video footage.”

The software allows access to both public and private cameras throughout the city. This is done on a permission-based level and participation is voluntary.

📹 Who else is using the FUSUS software? 📹

There are other law enforcement agencies in Georgia that use some form of the FUSUS software.

These agencies include the Atlanta Police Department and the Statesboro Police Department.

WALB News 10′s Gabrielle Taite is following up on what this software will mean for the city on WALB News 10 at 5 and 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.