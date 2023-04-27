Albany leaders hope surveillance cameras will help in crime prevention and intervention

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany policymakers say they are prioritizing the safety of their constituents and they are using newer technology to do it.

“This is a new day for crime. A new day for crime solving, crime prevention,” Ward 4 Commissioner Chad Warbington said. “These tools are the cutting edge of technology. These are tools that are not being deployed in many places. We’re going to be the only one outside of metro Atlanta in South Georgia that’s deploying this level of technology. This level of cutting edge tools for our police officers.”

The Flock safety cameras have been in full effect now for almost a month now.

According to WSB-TV, Atlanta police officers have even been able to solve crimes like deadly hit-and-runs with the Flock camera technology.

“They’re based out of Georgia. They’re based out of Atlanta,” Warbington said. “So they’re somewhat of a local company. When you look at other cities in our state like Cobb County, the cities in metro Atlanta, the city of Atlanta, they’re using Flock. And so we just went with the most reliable.”

Authorized law enforcement users are able to tap into the system and solve missing person and auto theft cases through license plate recognition.

Money for this project is coming from a mixture of both the red speed camera funds and the commission’s discretionary funds.

Flock cameras are placed on poles throughout the city of Albany.

And some poles have both the Flock safety cameras and the new gunshot detectors.

Owners of places like private businesses and homes are also able to volunteer their personal camera footage to police through a cloud-based software system called FUSUS.

“FUSUS is a real-time crime center that is in the clouds. So, one part is the video integration, another part would be a camera registry program. Another portion is being able to integrating our computerized dispatch. This is another way of enhancing technology and putting it in the hands of all department personnel,” Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said.

System video is stored in a CJIS-compliant vault. WALB is told it’s tightly controlled under the FBI’s jurisdiction and that none of the footage is used for monitoring private civilian activity.

