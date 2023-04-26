Tift Co. BOE offers swim lessons to help with child development

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A partnership with Tift County’s Board of Education, Recreation Department and the YMCA partnered together to promote water safety for all 2nd grade students in Tifton.

A group of special needs students are learning basic swimming lessons as part of a new learning initiative with Tift County Schools.

Parents told WALB, oftentimes, students with certain disabilities are not included in lessons like these due to learning limitations.

“It’s just extremely important for the inclusiveness of it. I mean, these guys are going camping with their parents. These guys are also the ones that are around their neighborhoods. You know it’s important for that parent to understand that they know what to do when it comes to water safety as well.”

The skills taught in the swim lessons also tie in with classroom learning, according to teachers.

Many special needs children are drawn to water, and some are unable to understand the dangers associated with it. Statistics show the leading cause of death among the special needs community who wander from supervision is drowning.

The partnership between Tift County Schools and Tifton’s Recreation Department also offers other sports and activities like football, baseball, soccer and cheer. Parents say this helps with their child’s development.

The Tift County Board of Education says their goal is to have every student in Tift County learn basic swim skills in case of an emergency.

