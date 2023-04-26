Ask the Expert
Severe thunderstorms possible Thursday

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Late afternoon brought isolated strong-severe storms across portions of SGA. Storms produced heavy rain, frequent lightning and lots of hail. Small to large sized hail has been reported in several communities from Randolph to Dougherty County. Evening rain and storms will end before midnight.

We’ve got more rain and storms for the rest of the week. Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. Widespread showers and thunderstorms roll into SGA after lunch tomorrow. SPC has a Slight Risk and a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms across SGA. Timing for the active weather between 3pm and 11pm Thursday. Major threats are damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. Have multiple ways to receive any watches or warnings.

With periods of heavy rain amounts of 2-3″ west of the Flint River and while areas east of the Flint about 1-2″. Isolated higher amounts of 3-4″ are possible which could result in flash flooding for low lying areas.

Briefly drying Friday evening into Saturday. Late Saturday into Sunday rain returns. Rain gradually ends Sunday evening as a cold front pass.

Early sunny and pleasantly warm with highs mid-upper 70s and lows low-mid 50s into.

