Severe storms possible on Thursday
First Alert Weather Day declared
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday.
There is a slight risk for severe storms for most of South Georgia on Thursday. There is a marginal risk that extends east of I-75.
Isolated tornadoes, damaging winds and hail are all possible.
Current projections show the highest level of risk for severe weather will be from 3-10 p.m.
