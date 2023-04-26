Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Severe storms possible on Thursday

First Alert Weather Day declared
Severe weather projection for Thursday, April 27.
Severe weather projection for Thursday, April 27.(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday.

There is a slight risk for severe storms for most of South Georgia on Thursday. There is a marginal risk that extends east of I-75.

Isolated tornadoes, damaging winds and hail are all possible.

Current projections show the highest level of risk for severe weather will be from 3-10 p.m.

Here is a list of weather resources:

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

  • WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather
  • Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1
  • NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible injuries or motive for the incident has not been confirmed.
Albany police respond to shooting near ASU East Campus
Police believe it started with an armed robbery at the Scene Apartments and ended with a crash...
Investigation underway after shooting, chase and crash reported near ASU East
Four new liquor stores are headed to Tifton.
Incoming Tifton liquor stores bring excitement for some, controversy for others
Llenah Robinson, 14, stands at 5'4 and weighs 110 pounds.
APD searching for missing Albany teen
Chief with his owner Eli Roundtree.
Owner saves dog during Friday night Moultrie training facility fire

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Unsettled weather into the weekend
Rain returns with possibly severe storms
First Alert Weather 6pm Tuesday April 25
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather