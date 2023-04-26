Bainbridge police looking for escaped inmate

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - An inmate escaped from the Decatur County Courthouse on Wednesday morning, according to Bainbridge Public Safety.

Joe Nathan Wallace escaped on Wednesday morning.

Police said they are finding trails of his jail clothes. It is unknown where he is going.

Bainbridge Public Safety Chief Redell Walton told WALB that Wallace is not believed to be armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

