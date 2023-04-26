Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Bainbridge police looking for escaped inmate

Joe Nathan Wallace escaped on Wednesday morning.
Joe Nathan Wallace escaped on Wednesday morning.(Source: Decatur County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - An inmate escaped from the Decatur County Courthouse on Wednesday morning, according to Bainbridge Public Safety.

Joe Nathan Wallace escaped on Wednesday morning.

Police said they are finding trails of his jail clothes. It is unknown where he is going.

Bainbridge Public Safety Chief Redell Walton told WALB that Wallace is not believed to be armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible injuries or motive for the incident has not been confirmed.
Albany police respond to shooting near ASU East Campus
Four new liquor stores are headed to Tifton.
Incoming Tifton liquor stores bring excitement for some, controversy for others
Police believe it started with an armed robbery at the Scene Apartments and ended with a crash...
Investigation underway after shooting, chase and crash reported near ASU East
Llenah Robinson, 14, stands at 5'4 and weighs 110 pounds.
APD searching for missing Albany teen
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore

Latest News

After 15 years of planning and reconstructing the city of Douglas has opened its city hall...
City of Douglas opens newly renovated city hall
WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with the organizer of the Leesburg event for details about it and...
Plans already made for Leesburg’s Juneteenth celebration
Plans already made for Leesburg’s Juneteenth celebration
Plans already made for Leesburg’s Juneteenth celebration
Eli Rountree was one of the lucky ones that was able to save his dog Chief from the fire....
‘I guess I knew I wanted to find him’: Owner rescues dog from Moultrie training facility fire