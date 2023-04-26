Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Officials: 20-year-old Marine dies during training exercise

U.S. Marine Jackson Forringer died during a training exercise Thursday, officials said.
U.S. Marine Jackson Forringer died during a training exercise Thursday, officials said.(U.S. 2d Marine Division)
By WITN Web Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Officials are investigating after a Camp Lejeune Marine died during training last week.

Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune said Lance Corporal Jackson Forringer died during training at Twentynine Palms, California, on Thursday during Integrated Training Exercise 3-23.

Forringer had just turned 20 years old earlier this month and was assigned to the 2nd Marine Regiment at Camp Lejeune.

He joined the Marine Corps in July 2021.

WITN reports Forringer was a 2021 graduate of Chesnee High School in South Carolina. His lifelong dream was reportedly to be a Marine.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible injuries or motive for the incident has not been confirmed.
Albany police respond to shooting near ASU East Campus
Police believe it started with an armed robbery at the Scene Apartments and ended with a crash...
Investigation underway after shooting, chase and crash reported near ASU East
Four new liquor stores are headed to Tifton.
Incoming Tifton liquor stores bring excitement for some, controversy for others
Llenah Robinson, 14, stands at 5'4 and weighs 110 pounds.
APD searching for missing Albany teen
Chief with his owner Eli Roundtree.
Owner saves dog during Friday night Moultrie training facility fire

Latest News

FILE - Prakazrel "Pras" Michel, left, a member of the 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees,...
Fugees rapper Pras found guilty in political conspiracy
Mamie Ellis, a College Station resident almost lost her home after her mortgage company claimed...
Woman narrowly avoids reverse mortgage foreclosure due to communication breakdown
Investigators say the body of Oaklee Snow, a missing 1-year-old girl, was found in an abandoned...
Body of missing 1-year-old found in dresser; mother’s boyfriend charged with murder
President Joe Biden and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol pause after laying a wreath as...
US, South Korea unveil new nuclear deterrence plan