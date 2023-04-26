Man wanted in Dougherty Co. terroristic threats incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department is looking for a man they said threatened to burn a property.

Caleb Fontaine, 36, is wanted for terroristic threats.

Police said he is wanted in connection to an incident that happened in the 4100 block of Fleming Road where gasoline was poured on the property and threats were made to set it on fire.

Police said Fontaine is driving a dark gray 2007 Pontiac Vibe with an Army tag #FAE500 license plate and multiple Army stickers. Police also said he is suffering from multiple self-inflicted stab wounds to his legs, chest and stomach.

Police said Fontaine is considered dangerous and to not approach him.

Anyone with information on Fountaine’s whereabouts is asked to call the Dougherty County Police Department at (229) 430-6600.

