Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Man wanted in Dougherty Co. terroristic threats incident

Caleb Fontaine is wanted in connection to a terroristic threat incident.
Caleb Fontaine is wanted in connection to a terroristic threat incident.(Source: Dougherty County Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department is looking for a man they said threatened to burn a property.

Caleb Fontaine, 36, is wanted for terroristic threats.

Police said he is wanted in connection to an incident that happened in the 4100 block of Fleming Road where gasoline was poured on the property and threats were made to set it on fire.

Police said Fontaine is driving a dark gray 2007 Pontiac Vibe with an Army tag #FAE500 license plate and multiple Army stickers. Police also said he is suffering from multiple self-inflicted stab wounds to his legs, chest and stomach.

Police said Fontaine is considered dangerous and to not approach him.

Anyone with information on Fountaine’s whereabouts is asked to call the Dougherty County Police Department at (229) 430-6600.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible injuries or motive for the incident has not been confirmed.
Albany police respond to shooting near ASU East Campus
Four new liquor stores are headed to Tifton.
Incoming Tifton liquor stores bring excitement for some, controversy for others
Police believe it started with an armed robbery at the Scene Apartments and ended with a crash...
Investigation underway after shooting, chase and crash reported near ASU East
Llenah Robinson, 14, stands at 5'4 and weighs 110 pounds.
APD searching for missing Albany teen
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore

Latest News

Benjamin Goodman was sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for selling cocaine out of a...
Lowndes Co. man with lengthy criminal history sentenced to federal prison
At a Tuesday Albany City Commission meeting, commissioners unanimously approved using funds...
Albany leaders approve funding uses from RedSpeed camera citations
Joe Nathan Wallace escaped on Wednesday morning.
Bainbridge police looking for escaped inmate
After 15 years of planning and reconstructing the city of Douglas has opened its city hall...
City of Douglas opens newly renovated city hall