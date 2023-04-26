Ask the Expert
Lowndes Co. man with lengthy criminal history sentenced to federal prison

Benjamin Goodman was sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for selling cocaine out of a Waycross home.
Benjamin Goodman was sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for selling cocaine out of a Waycross home.(Pablo)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WAYCROSS, Ga. (WALB) - A Lowndes County man was sentenced for selling cocaine out of a Waycross home, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Benjamin Godwin, 36, of Remerton was sentenced to 151 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to distribution of cocaine.

Godwin’s sentence is consecutive to a 41-month drug-trafficking sentence from state court in Florida for which Godwin had failed to report to custody. According to the report, he could also be ordered to serve additional time for violating state parole in Georgia.

After completing his prison terms, Godwin reportedly must also serve three years of federal supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

“This defendant will now spend well-deserved time in prison instead of selling poison in our community,” said Robert J. Murphy, the special agent in charge of the Atlanta Field Division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Godwin has multiple prior convictions for drug trafficking and faced an outstanding state warrant after failing to report for incarceration after a January 2021 methamphetamine trafficking conviction in Hillsborough, Fla, according to the United States Department of Justice.

“This repeat offender has chosen a life of crime and now must pay the consequences by serving this lengthy sentence,” Mike Register, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, said. “We will continue to work with our federal partners to investigate drug trafficking and make our communities safer.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

