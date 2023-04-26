Ask the Expert
Gov. Kemp signs gang prevention and public safety legislation

Governor Brian Kemp signed SB 44 and other legislation regarding public safety and narrowing...
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BUFORD, Ga. (WALB) - Governor Kemp signed SB44 and other legislations regarding public safety and narrowing down the actions of criminals throughout the state.

SB44 seeks to increase the severity of the penalties for taking part in criminal gang operations, particularly the recruitment of minors. In order to decide whether a bond should be issued to release an offender on their own bail, judges are also given the authority to review an offender’s criminal history.

The objective of Kemp signing SB44 was to prevent children from being pulled into a life of violence.

“I’m proud to sign SB 44 into law today and send a clear message to gangs in our state: come after our children, and we will come after you,” Kemp said.

Gov. Kemp also signed the following bills enforcing the justice system regarding illegal acts pertaining to the safety of the community: HB 139, HB 227, HB 268, HB 373, SB 60, SB 155 SB 215.

“This bill will help us stop the spread of gangs, hold offenders accountable, and keep our communities safe,” Kemp said.

