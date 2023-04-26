Ask the Expert
Gov. Kemp to host workforce development and higher education bill signings

He is expected to sign and explain the six different bills.
By Felicity Felder
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will host a signing ceremony in support of further development within the workforce and the advance of higher education on Thursday.

He will be accompanied by First Lady Marty Kemp, Lt. Governor Burt Jones, Commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia Greg Dozier, members of the Georgia General Assembly and others.

He is expected to sign and explain the importance of each of the following education and employment-related bills: HB 163, SB 246, HB 155, HB 607, SB 3, and SB 86.

The ceremony has been set for April 27 at 4:30 p.m. at the West Georgia Technical College, Coweta County Campus.

