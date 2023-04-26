Ask the Expert
Former WALB evening anchor passes away

Photo of former anchor Mark McClure, back right, along with other WALB on-air talent.
Photo of former anchor Mark McClure, back right, along with other WALB on-air talent.(Source: Stephen Floethe)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Former WALB evening news anchor died on Monday.

Mark Carey Williams, who went by Mark McClure while at WALB, died in Pennsylvania. He was 71.

He worked at WALB in the late 1980s and early 1990s. According to his obituary, he was also in the Civil Air Patrol in Albany.

Williams was a pet lover with two cats and one dog. He was also a racing fan.

He is survived by his wife, siblings and other family members.

