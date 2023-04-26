Former WALB evening anchor passes away

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Former WALB evening news anchor died on Monday.

Mark Carey Williams, who went by Mark McClure while at WALB, died in Pennsylvania. He was 71.

He worked at WALB in the late 1980s and early 1990s. According to his obituary, he was also in the Civil Air Patrol in Albany.

Williams was a pet lover with two cats and one dog. He was also a racing fan.

He is survived by his wife, siblings and other family members.

