Daniel Radcliffe, partner Erin Darke announce birth of first child

Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al...
Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" on day one of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Royal Alexandra Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Toronto.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) - Daniel Radcliffe and his long-term partner, actress Erin Darke, are new parents.

A representative for Radcliffe confirmed the news Wednesday after the Daily Mail published photographs of the couple pushing a stroller in New York earlier this week.

The baby’s sex and date of birth haven’t been disclosed.

The “Harry Potter” star and Darke have been together for a decade.

Radcliffe was just 12 years old when he was cast as Harry Potter. He shot to instant fame with the 2001 release of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” the first in what became a blockbuster eight-movie franchise.

