Commemorative sign approved to honor Albany educator ‘Mama Ruth’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany City Commission has chosen to honor Ruth Hall Anderson, better known as “Mama Ruth.”

In a 6-1 vote, the commemorative sign on the 500 block of Corn Avenue was approved.

Mamma Ruth started the first preschool for African American children in Albany in 1945. The school was first established at the Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church in the 600 block of Society Avenue. It later moved to 506 Corn Avenue, where Mama Ruth continued to operate until 1987.

The actual sign change won’t take effect until the city revises its sign injunction, which the community committee will further examine, according to Ward 6 City Commissioner Demetrius Young. He said the commemorative sign ceremony will happen on May 12.

“We need to be able to tell that type of story to our children and this honor will allow us to do that. When they see the recognition of a street and a sign that names Mama Ruth, youth will understand that there is a long history of young people who have grown up as toddlers who are now doctors, lawyers and city commissioners who have come through those doors,” Young said.

Young said that Mama Ruth’s school offered a nurturing environment for him as a young kid, so honoring her would have a significant effect.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.