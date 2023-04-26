Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Commemorative sign approved to honor Albany educator ‘Mama Ruth’

Some of Mama Ruth's students from back in the day.
Some of Mama Ruth's students from back in the day.(WALB)
By Felicity Felder
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany City Commission has chosen to honor Ruth Hall Anderson, better known as “Mama Ruth.”

In a 6-1 vote, the commemorative sign on the 500 block of Corn Avenue was approved.

Mamma Ruth started the first preschool for African American children in Albany in 1945. The school was first established at the Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church in the 600 block of Society Avenue. It later moved to 506 Corn Avenue, where Mama Ruth continued to operate until 1987.

The actual sign change won’t take effect until the city revises its sign injunction, which the community committee will further examine, according to Ward 6 City Commissioner Demetrius Young. He said the commemorative sign ceremony will happen on May 12.

“We need to be able to tell that type of story to our children and this honor will allow us to do that. When they see the recognition of a street and a sign that names Mama Ruth, youth will understand that there is a long history of young people who have grown up as toddlers who are now doctors, lawyers and city commissioners who have come through those doors,” Young said.

Young said that Mama Ruth’s school offered a nurturing environment for him as a young kid, so honoring her would have a significant effect.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible injuries or motive for the incident has not been confirmed.
Albany police respond to shooting near ASU East Campus
Four new liquor stores are headed to Tifton.
Incoming Tifton liquor stores bring excitement for some, controversy for others
Police believe it started with an armed robbery at the Scene Apartments and ended with a crash...
Investigation underway after shooting, chase and crash reported near ASU East
Llenah Robinson, 14, stands at 5'4 and weighs 110 pounds.
APD searching for missing Albany teen
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore

Latest News

Quinterrious D’yunte Lee, 19, was last seen in the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue according to...
APD searching for armed robbery suspect
Isaiah Scott Ratcliff, 21, of Douglasville, is wanted on six counts of aggravated assault and...
APD searching for aggravated assault suspect
He is expected to sign and explain the six different bills.
Gov. Kemp to host workforce development and higher education bill signings
Governor Brian Kemp signed SB 44 and other legislation regarding public safety and narrowing...
Gov. Kemp signs gang prevention and public safety legislation