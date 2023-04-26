City of Douglas opens newly renovated city hall

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - City leaders, law enforcement agencies and residents all gathered for the city hall unveiling celebration.

Mayor Tony Paulk told WALB the newly renovated city hall will serve as a great first impression for visitors and new businesses.

“With the new facility, we were able to go in, correct all the issues with the building in (19)79, expand and make sure that we have fiber optics and video and everything else,” Paulk said.

After 15 years of planning and reconstructing, the city of Douglas has opened its city hall building during a Tuesday ribbon-cutting ceremony. The previous city hall building was built in 1959, that had minor additions in the 70′s. It had a leaky roof and other maintenance issues. The new city hall building is a major upgrade, a 15,000-square-foot modernized building that houses 27 workers with room for more.

Previously, city officials were working in a much smaller working space, which caused residents to go to different locations to take care of their city bills and necessities. Blondale Thomas, a Douglas public informations manager, said they are now calling the new building a one-stop shop for everyone.

“Most of our employees are truly public servants. So, working under those conditions, if we could get our job done, it never really made us disgruntled or anything. We knew we were here for a purpose and for a reason. The morale has improved since we were able to move in here and just experience this new building. It’s just awesome,” Thomas said.

Douglas has a deep history. City leaders say they want to keep that history, as well as the upkeep with the modernized renovations to help retain employees and staff. They hope the new building will inspire the next generations to come.

