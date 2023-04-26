Chamber of Commerce sets Albany entrepreneurs up for success

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Young entrepreneurs in Albany are working hard to get their businesses up and running.

“You always have to be bold, different. And sometimes you don’t get the support that you would like, but eventually, the support will roll in. I will say that,” vendor, Zabritten Perry said.

According to smallbizgenius.net, there are 582 million entrepreneurs worldwide.

The level of interest has risen tremendously over the years, and the small business failure rate has even declined by thirty percent since 1977.

And with things like Albany’s FLEX ABY youth entrepreneurship program, they’re setting kids in Dougherty County up for success.

“I am an artist. So I draw traditional and digital. It’s basically like an iPad, but it’s a drawing tablet that you can use for animation, regular art, or almost anything,” 4C Academy student, Chelise Ethridge, said. “After winning the FLEX competition, I was able to get that and a MacBook that helps me make better art than what I did before.”

Chelise Ethridge is a senior and 4C Academy student. (WALB)

Ethridge was able to learn time management and the art of business pitches through the process.

She said the funds she was awarded, among other things, have helped her to plan the next phase of her life, where she will be attending an art and design school in Atlanta next year.

“I feel extremely more confident, because back then I wouldn’t have felt like I deserved a job or like deserved the opportunity or could get it,” Ethridge said. “But now, I feel like I have enough to know that I can get this job. And that I’m worth the job and worth their time.”

Perry is another young Albany entrepreneur who recently held a fashion show at Albany State University.

“If you have a dream, and you have somewhat of a support system, go with your dream,” Perry said. “Don’t let nobody crush you- I had a lot of stumbling blocks with having my own things and definitely with having this fashion show. But I didn’t give up and I didn’t quit. And that’s what it’s about. You have to persevere.”

Erynuana Greene (left) is a Sophomore at ASU and Zabritten Perry (Right) is a Vendor. (WALB)

If you would like to use Perry`s designs call (229)-608-8664.

