Body of Adel man found in Cook Co. lake

COOK COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The body of an Adel man has been found in a Cook County lake, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

On April 20, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources asked for the GBI to help in a death investigation.

Desmon Patterson, 31, of Adel was found dead inside a car partially submerged in the lake on the Cook County side of Reed Bingham State Park, the GBI said.

Authorities said Patterson did not show signs of being injured.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy on the body.

We will update you with more information as we receive it.

